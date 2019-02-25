Manchester City have never reached the Champions League final, but Wayne Rooney is backing them to change that this season.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is tipping their neighbours Manchester City to contest the Champions League final with Barcelona.

Now with DC United, Rooney won the Champions League with United in 2008 and believes City – who are seeking a quadruple under Pep Guardiola this season – can reach the showpiece, which will be held in Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, for the first time in their history.

“I’m gonna go with Manchester City v Barcelona,” Rooney told DAZN when asked for his prediction for the final.

“I can tell you who I want to come out on top, obviously I want Barcelona to win if it was them.”

Rooney suffered defeat to Barcelona in two further Champions League finals, scoring a stunning equaliser in the latter game, a 3-1 loss at Wembley in 2011.

Asked about his experience in the 2009 disappointment, Rooney added: “I think that’s what you learn most from, times you’ve lost in big games.

“I’ve won Premier League titles, the Champions League but the ones I look back on are the ones you’ve lost.

“You always look back and think you could have done something different, they’re the ones that stick with you.”