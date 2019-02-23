Tottenham an ‘exciting and brilliant’ team, says Kanoute

Freddie Kanoute has praised former club Tottenham and “big prospect” Mauricio Pochettino for thriving despite minimal spending.

Tottenham’s development into an established top-four force is an “amazing” feat which few other clubs could achieve, according to former Spurs striker Freddie Kanoute.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have defied the constraints of two inactive transfer windows to compile another eye-catching set of results domestically and in Europe.

They brushed aside Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and are on course to secure a fourth straight top-three finish in the Premier League, having never done so prior to Pochettino’s appointment as manager in 2014.

Ex-Mali international Kanoute, scorer 15 top-flight goals across two full seasons for Spurs, believes the club deserve credit despite their inability to convert potential into silverware.

“This is, obviously right now, for me one of the most exciting and brilliant teams in England,” Kanoute told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

“Of course they have been criticised a lot because they didn’t transfer [in] new players and so on, but the level of performance with the same players for a few years now is just amazing.

“And there are very few other clubs that are capable of doing the same thing in the last few years.

“So yes, I’ve really enjoyed their way to play and their performances in the last few years. And I think they are still growing.”

Pochettino’s impressive efforts in transforming Tottenham’s fortunes have reportedly led to interest in his services from Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Kanoute, who enjoyed success with LaLiga side Sevilla while Pochettino was at Espanyol, praised the Argentine’s understated nature.

“I think he’s a very good manager,” the 41-year-old said. “I follow a little bit of the press and what people say about him in England, and everybody likes this coach because he’s very quiet and doesn’t make a lot of noise, but he’s working very seriously.

“His team has been very consistent in the last few years and I think everybody sees he’s got a plan and a methodology to work with.

“And yes, I know he’s going to be a big prospect for many, many clubs in the coming months and years.”

What can Tottenham achieve this season?