5 clubs that have the highest statistical chance of winning the Champions League

The first leg of this year’s Champions League round of 16 has been played and it has given us an indication of what the last 8 could comprise of. However, it is very difficult to predict the winner of the Champions League as of yet.

That doesn’t mean that we can’t try as folks at FiveThirtyEight have come up with an algorithm that predicts the probability of clubs winning the grandest competition in club football.

So, without further ado, here are the five clubs with the highest probability to win the Champions League…

#5 Bayern Munich – 9%

The Bavarians might not be having a great time in the league but they are still alive and kicking in the Champions League. They went to Anfield a couple of days ago and came out with a 0-0 draw.

The next leg shall be played at the Allianz Arena and the Bavarians have a good chance of sealing the deal. However, they just have a 9% chance of winning the tournament.

#4 Liverpool – 10%

Even though Liverpool squandered a good chance of getting a first-leg advantage against Bayern Munich at Anfield, a win for the Merseyside outfit at the Allianz Arena can’t be ruled out.

The Reds have a great attack and a strong defense. They reached the final of the tournament last year with a weaker team, so who’s to say they can’t do one better this year?

#3 Barcelona – 13%

Barcelona faced Lyon in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The match happened in the home ground of the French outfit and the Catalans couldn’t overpower them as they were shut down to a 0-0 draw.

Still, the Blaugrana are favourites to win the tie at the Camp Nou and it is very likely that they could go all the way and win the competition that they last won in 2015. They do have a 13% chance according to them.

#2 Paris Saint-Germain – 17%

For the French giants, it is all about winning the Champions League now. They have already dominated France and there is not much of a challenge in winning the Ligue 1 anymore.

And they made a strong statement with a 2-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford. According to the algorithm of FiveThirtyEight, Kylian Mbappe and co. have a 17% chance of winning the Champions League.

#1 Manchester City – 22%

While Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that the Citizens aren’t yet ready to win the Champions League, FiveThirtyEight’s algorithm gives them the highest probability of winning Europe’s premier competition.

The Etihad outfit have been superb so far this season and have the players necessary to take them all the way, contrary to what the former Barcelona manager says. They won the first leg of their round of 16 clash at Schalke 3-2 and are favourites to close the tie at the Etihad.