Reports: Atletico Madrid fans led ‘Cristiano Rapist’ chants to prompt reaction

The recent Atletico Madrid vs Juventus UEFA Champions League tie was certainly full of incident. The game was won 2-0 by the home side, but Cristiano Ronaldo stole most of the headlines afterwards.

Ronaldo was at the center of some controversy as he showed ‘five trophies’ to the home fans who were taunting him throughout the game.

Now, a report from Marca claims that they used some rather derogatory words to describe the former Real Madrid player.

Among the chants that were going on in the stadium were ‘Cristiano rapist’ and ‘Cristiano die’, as per the report, and it prompted the infamous reaction from the Portuguese superstar as a result.

Ronaldo has been slammed for his reaction during that particular game, and the fact that Juventus were beaten 2-0 has further made the whole night miserable for the 34-year-old.

With the second leg coming up soon in Turin, all eyes will continue to be on Ronaldo and how he tries to get the Bianconeri through to the next round.