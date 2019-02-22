Atletico President slams Cristiano Ronaldo, says he has only won three UCL trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo rather infamously put up five fingers to denote the number of UEFA Champions League trophies he has as compared to zero for Atletico Madrid, but it hasn’t gone down well with the President of the club.

Juventus were beaten 2-0 in Madrid in their recent UCL tie first leg, and Ronaldo wasn’t at his most influential best, prompting whistles and boos from the home crowd who obviously remembered his time at Real Madrid.

‘Ronaldo played a good game’ – Allegri

His ‘five trophies’ gesture did not go down well with any of the home support either, and current club President Enrique Cerezo has slammed the Portuguese for his actions, while also making a rather mysterious statement that we may know more about in the future.

“A small clarification is that Cristiano Ronaldo has not won five Champions Leagues at all, but only three. The remaining two against Atletico, he did not really win them,” Cerezo revealed to Radio CRC.

“Who won those two finals? I will tell you in the next interview.”

The remark certainly puts things into perspective, and it is expected that a further response from the supremo may be coming up very soon.

As for now, Atletico can be happy with their result, and look ahead to the second leg of the tie.