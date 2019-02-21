Watch: Juventus star fakes an injury as soon as Atletico Madrid score

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci was filmed clearly faking an injury the moment Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez turned the ball into the net to put his side 1-0 up on the night.

Bonucci was bundled over to the ground by Gimenez in the lead up to the goalmouth scramble that ensued from the corner, but can clearly be seen clutching his face and feigning a head injury in hopes of getting the play stopped after the Atletico Madrid defender put the ball into the net.

The game was goalless when this happened, but Atletico Madrid could have been a goal to the good with a little bit of luck as Alvaro Morata’s fine header was ruled out by VAR for a push on Giorgio Chiellini in the lead up to it.

Eventually though, late goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin off set pieces saw the home side run 2-0 victors on the night.

The night was further mired in controversy when Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted signalling to the home crowd that he had won 5 Champions League titles whereas Atletico Madrid hadn’t ever won it. The Portuguese superstar even openly mentioned that to the journalists in the mixed zone after the match.