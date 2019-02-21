Cristiano Ronaldo had a “good game” for Juventus against Atletico Madrid, coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri defended Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward’s subdued display in a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Late goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin gave Atletico a deserved win in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Ronaldo had just one shot on target – of Juve’s three – and Godin’s goal deflected in off him in the 83rd minute.

But Allegri backed the 34-year-old’s performance and said the clash would be beneficial heading into the second leg in Turin on March 12.

“Ronaldo played a good game,” he told a news conference.

“He is confident with these kinds of matches. He was not bad at all.

“We missed all the second half as a team. And this match will be useful looking forward to the second leg.”