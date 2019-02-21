Atletico Madrid 2-0 Juventus: 5 talking points from Atletico’s victory over Juventus in Madrid

Following Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 win over Juventus at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the major talking points.

5. Fractious first quarter sets the tone

Famous as one of the toughest teams to play away against, Atletico stayed true to their reputation, turning the game into something of a scrap from the very start.

While the entire first quarter and by extension – the first half was marred by a barrage of persistent fouls, the first 10 minutes were perhaps the most fiery – a pumped up Diego Costa earning an early booking, minutes before which Griezmann was caught in the box by Matuidi in an incident for which the referee curiously decided not to consult the VAR. Indeed, it was nothing less than an extremely fractious and ill-tempered first half.

4. VAR in action

With the UEFA Champions League adopting the VAR from the knockout rounds of this season’s edition of the competition, it was as early as the first minute that the contentious system was being talked about – Griezmann caught by Matuidi with a high boot inside the area.

It was a surprise however, when the referee gave no indication of consultation and was instead happy that there was no foul by the Juve midfielder. The next real bit of VAR-fuelled action came in the 27th minute when De Sciglio brought down Diego Costa, seemingly inside the box to gift Atleti a penalty.

Cancelling Yellow Card by VAR in Polish Ekstraklasa

Following consultation, however, the referee correctly deemed contact was initiated outside the area and backtracked to award Diego Simeone’s men a freekick just on the edge of the area, marking what was an important game-altering error rectified by the use of the Video Assistant Referee.

3. Atletico spurn clear chances

Diego Simeone’s half time speech seemed to have worked wonders as the Spaniards came out for the second-half with some newfound resolve about them and took no time to get going, Griezmann piercing the Juventus defence with a splendid ball – with Costa putting the chance wide when through on goal.

Griezmann himself spurned a golden opportunity minutes later, striking the bar after catching Szczęsny in no man’s land, marking the end of a frenetic few minutes in which Atletico might well have put the game beyond Juventus.

2. Referee chalks off Morata goal

After two great chances spurned by Atleti’s old boys, it seemed new man Morata had finally broken the deadlock for the La Liga side.

Showing some great movement in the box to meet an incoming cross, the former Chelsea man nodded a perfect header into the net to put his team one-up, only for Chiellini to claim he was pushed in the build up to the goal.

The referee decided to go for an on-screen review, chalking off the goal after footage clearly showed the Spaniard using both hands to push Chiellini to the ground, thus restoring parity to the game once again.

1. Gimenez and Godin put Atleti two to the good

Even after Morata’s goal was chalked off by the referee, Atletico showed no signs of slowing down, pummeling the Juventus box with one delivery after another. It was a corner that finally did the trick for the home side, the ball coming off Mandzukic straight to the feet of Giminez who swept home from five yards out.

‘Dybala will start against Atletico’ – Allegri

Despite Juventus claiming for a foul on Bonucci, the referee was having none of it this time around and awarded the goal to the home side. Diego Simeone’s men weren’t done yet however, as captain Godin put the ball home off a Cristiano Ronaldo deflection just 5 minutes later to put the game to bed and give Juve a seemingly insurmountable mountain to climb in Turin.