UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Atletico Madrid vs Juventus – 5 key battles

Atletico Madrid will take on Juventus later tonight in the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16. It is the clash of two very ideologically similar teams. Both are defensively very strong and are superb on the counter, which makes this match all the more exciting. Here are the five key battles for the game.

#5 Alvaro Morata vs Juventus defence

The former Real Madrid man is now at Atletico Madrid and will look to get onto the good books of the fans by scoring some goals against another one of his former teams.

Morata scored an offside goal against Real Madrid and took off to celebrate before the goal was ruled out. So, it would be interesting to see whether or not he celebrates if he scores against the Old Lady; a club which he holds in high regards.

He will, however, be against some of the very best defenders in the world.

#4 Saul vs Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic and Saul are going to face each other tonight in a battle of midfield that could set the tone of the game. Both are world class players who dictate the tempo for their teams and the one who wins this battle controls the midfield

Saul is a little stronger than Pjanic in defence while the Bosnian is more creative than the Spaniard. Both are critical to their respective teams’ systems and it wouldn’t be a far cry to claim that the winner of this competition has more chance to win the game for his team.

#3 Griezmann vs Emre Can

Antoine Griezmann is one of the best forwards in the world. He can play as a sole striker or just behind the main striker. Either way, he is a very dangerous player and Emre Can will have to be on his toes against the Frenchman.

Since the former Real Sociedad star will play just behind Morata, the task to mark him should fall into the hand of the former Liverpool midfielder. Can is a very dynamic midfielder but it is going to be really hard to stop a Griezmann at his peak.

#2 Allegri vs Simeone

Simeone is the archetypical Italian coach without actually being an Italian. His time at Inter as a player really honed his understanding of the game and the effects of it can be seen in Atletico Madrid’s playing style.

Allegri, meanwhile, is quite similar to the Argentine in this regard as both Juventus and Atletico Madrid are teams that are strong in defence and very dangerous on the counter. It shall be a battle of two like-minded masterminds.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16?

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atleti defence

Cristiano Ronaldo has punished Atletico Madrid’s defence a lot of times. There is actually a very good chance that he increases his tally against the Rojiblancos tonight.

Even though Atletico Madrid are exceptionally solid in defence, Ronaldo’s game picks up during the knock-outs and given that he is already in great form, it is going to be a difficult ask for the Madrid outfit to stop him.