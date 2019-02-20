Marc-Andre ter Stegen says Barcelona need to regain some self-belief after drawing four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Barcelona need to recover confidence if they are to end their unconvincing recent run, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has suggested.

LaLiga’s leaders were held to a goalless draw by Lyon in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, failing to make the most of their dominance of possession and a succession of chances in France.

Barca have now drawn four of their past five matches in all competitions, scoring just twice in their most recent four games.

They face a daunting run of matches over the next 10 days, with a league trip to Sevilla on Saturday followed by back-to-back away games against Real Madrid.

Ter Stegen says they must use the meeting at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to give themselves a boost as they look to sustain a treble challenge.

“The important thing is to recover. We have to be at 100 per cent and recover confidence against Sevilla,” said the Germany international.

“We wanted a bit more [against Lyon]. We have to look ahead to the big games we have now and then we’ll have the second leg against Lyon, a team with a lot of quality, although that’s something we also have in attack.

“We know what we have to do, and we have a second leg to get it. Our goal is to reach the next round.”