Shocking Luis Suarez stat surfaces after Barcelona’s latest Champions League setback

Widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football over the past decade, Luis Suarez seems to be heading into his twilight years. The Uruguayan forward still shows glimpses of his true talent. However, it can be argued that he has lost some of his lethal streak over the years. And stats back that argument.

Despite the best efforts of their star-studded frontline, Barcelona failed to break down a tough Lyon defence, resulting in a 0-0 draw. Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, and Luis Suarez all failed to score. However, it was the Uruguayan who disappointed the most, continuing his abysmal away streak in the competition.

After failing to find the net in Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Suarez has now gone a staggering one thousand two hundred and fifty-three days (1,253) without scoring an away goal in the UEFA Champions League; as pointed out by Ben Hayward of the Evening Standard.

The last time the former-Liverpool striker scored away in the competition was almost four years ago (September 16, 2015). On that occasion, he netted in a 1-1 draw against AS Roma in the Champions League group stages.

Furthermore, Suarez has scored only four times in the competition since the 2015/16 season. During the same period, he has made twenty-three appearances for the Blaugrana in Europe. He is also yet to score in this year’s competition.