Paulo Dybala has his say on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

Paulo Dybala is a wonderful player in his own right, but he doesn’t quite match up to the standards of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Giving weight to the already hugely popular rivalry, Dybala was asked to comment on who he felt was better, having played with both at club and national level.

‘Dybala will start against Atletico’ – Allegri

Speaking to UEFA’s website, Dybala revealed what he felt about playing with two future legends of the modern game.

“[Ronaldo is] a laid-back and normal guy, like the rest of us. Despite all he’s achieved throughout his career, he’s always been very gracious in the dressing room,” the forward said.

“That helps to make you feel comfortable when you’re in the presence of such a player. I compare him to Leo Messi, because everyone else does, and I think that they’re two exceptional players; as I said, you learn a great deal from players and people like them, both on and off the field.”

Speaking about his own time at Juventus, he heaped praise on his manager Massimiliano Allegri as well.

“I have learned a great deal from him, particularly in terms of the way we work, how to be a model professional and being fully focused during training so that you know what to expect during games.”