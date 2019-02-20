Pep Guardiola admits he was lucky to win Champions League

Pep Guardiola may be considered one of the best managers of all time, but there is no doubt that the Manchester City boss is yet to win the continental tournament without the help of Lionel Messi.

At a recent interview, Guardiola was asked just that, where he was questioned over whether his success depended on the likes of Messi and Xavi at Barcelona.

The fact that the Spanish coach has never won the Champions League with a slightly smaller club is something that he agreed with, rather surprisingly, and gave an honest answer.

“I completely agree with them. I’m not going to argue for one second. I was a lucky guy,” Pep said in response.

Manchester City have been tearing it up in the Premier League this year, and look good for a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals as well, but they know they will have it tough as the tournament enters its latter stages.