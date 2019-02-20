Liverpool can ‘hurt’ Bayern in Munich, says Henderson

Despite being held at home, Jordan Henderson still believes in Liverpool’s Champions League chances against Bayern Munich.

Jordan Henderson is confident Liverpool can cause Bayern Munich problems in the return leg of the Champions League last-16 tie.

The Premier League side were held to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Anfield on Tuesday as both teams struggled to create chances.

But Henderson feels Liverpool can do some damage at the Allianz Arena on March 13.

“Going away there, we know how good they are as a team, we know it will be difficult,” the captain told BT Sport.

“But we’ve got experience in the Champions League and I feel like we can go there and hurt them.”

Unbeaten in our last 20 European games at Anfield. Onto Munich we go! pic.twitter.com/Gvw3WCpwRm — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 19, 2019

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah had Liverpool’s best chances in what was a largely uneventful 90 minutes.

Henderson believes his side did enough to find a breakthrough, but accepted they were below-par in the attacking third.

“It’s obviously disappointing we haven’t scored. We had enough chances I feel to score one or two,” he said.

“I thought the performance was good, we just lacked a little bit in the final third. [The tie is] still alive for sure.

“We’ve got games before [the return leg in Munich] but we’ve got to be confident still.”