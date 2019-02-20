Valverde not worried about Suarez drought

Luis Suarez has not scored in five matches for Barcelona, but Ernesto Valverde remains calm about the Uruguayan’s form.

Ernesto Valverde insists he is not worried about Luis Suarez’s goal drought after he once again struggled in Barcelona’s 0-0 Champions League draw at Lyon.

Uruguay international Suarez was excellent in the first half of the season, but he has been rather less effective in front of goal since then, and that is reflected in Barca’s form, having now drawn four of their last five games in all competitions.

Suarez was lively in France against Lyon in the opening leg of their last-16 clash, sniffing out a few opportunities, but his finishing left a lot to be desired and he looked visibly frustrated on numerous occasions on Tuesday.

It was the fifth game in a row Suarez has not scored in, while he passed 24 hours of playing time in the Champions League without an away goal in the 22nd minute.

24h – As of the 22nd minute of tonight’s game against Lyon, Luis Suarez has gone a full day of game time (1440 minutes) without scoring away from home in the Champions League, last netting against Roma in September 2015. Strange. pic.twitter.com/7mzz0w03AO — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 19, 2019

Barca head coach Valverde is not concerned, however.

“I would worry if he did not generate scoring chances, which is what is asked of a striker,” Valverde told reporters.

“He always has chances and if not, he generates them and is a headache for the rival. And, in any case, he is linked well with the occasions we’ve created.

“Football is a matter of success. If the opposition wastes occasions I get nervous; if we waste them, it only bothers me.”