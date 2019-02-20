Liverpool 0 – 0 Bayern: 5 talking points from Liverpool’s stalemate with Bayern at Anfield

Following Liverpool’s goal-less draw against Bayern at Anfield, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

5. Makeshift Liverpool back-line starts off nervously

One of the concerns for Liverpool coming into the game was the unavailability of their regular center-back pairing of Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, one of whom is suspended while the other is out injured since December.

In fact, such is Van Dijk’s influence that even the presence of the Dutchman alongside Fabinho provides an extra element of security to the Brazilian.

Instead, Jurgen Klopp was forced to start with Matip and Fabinho at the heart of his defence and the lack of quality showed, with Bayern coming dangerously close to scoring at the start – Alisson saving with his chest off a Gnabry cross and Matip’s clumsy pass allowing Coman in with Allison off his line – only for the Frenchman to shoot into the side netting as Liverpool held on to emerge from a sustained spell of pressure from Bayern at the start of the game.

4. Frenetic first half ends goalless

In what was probably the most frenetic first-half of action in the UEFA Champions League this season, both home and away teams had a flurry of chances that they failed to convert.

Both Salah and Mane had multiple opportunities to put Liverpool in front, the Senegalese coming closest with a shot that came off his ankle right in front of Neuer, while Bayern had their fair share of chances as well, courtesy of a fast start and some slack defending. Despite so much happening, nothing came to fruition for either side as fans went into half-time wondering how on Earth the match had remained goal-less.

3. Gnabry shines on return to English soil

Having once been a part of the youth set up at Arsenal, Serge Gnabry’s career has followed a rather curious path following his transfer away from London. The German youngster has followed a long and arduous path which culminated in a move to Bayern where he looks to have finally made the grade.

Indeed, Gnabry tormented Liverpool all evening, dribbling past players at will and despite failing to get a clear sight of goal, he gave more than enough to suggest this was a player far removed from the one fans saw back in his Arsenal and West Bromwich days.

2. Wasteful Mane spurns chances

While other players spurned opportunities just as well, it was Sadio Mane who spurned the best of the lot for Liverpool. Mohamed Salah and even the likes of Joel Matip had some speculative opportunities, but none of them compared to the ones Mane was presented with.

The Senegalese put the best chance of the game wide when faced with only Neuer to beat and then shot an acrobatic effort well wide of goal just minutes later. He also had another opportunity which he fashioned for himself in the second half, albeit tougher than the ones he failed to convert in the first. With three very presentable chances not converted, the African may well live to rue these moments in two weeks time when Bayern host Liverpool in Munich.

1. Advantage Bayern

Despite failing to score an away goal, Bayern coach Niko Kovac let out a wry smile at full time, knowing full and well that his side have now seized the initiative going into the second leg.

Liverpool’s strength under Klopp in European competitions has always been the home games – making their way to the finals last year with devastating home performances against the likes of City and Roma. Having nullified them at Anfield, Kovac’s men will be quietly confident of claiming a win in Munich and making their way into the quarter-finals.