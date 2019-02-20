Lovren out of Bayern clash but Firmino included

Kingsley Coman is fit enough to start for Bayern at Liverpool, who are without Dejan Lovren due to injury.

Roberto Firmino has been passed fit but Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has not recovered from a hamstring injury in time to face Bayern Munich.

With Virgil van Dijk suspended and Joe Gomez ruled out, Jurgen Klopp had given Lovren as much time as possible to prove his fitness.

But the Croatia defender has not made it for Tuesday’s last-16 first leg at Anfield, though the Reds are able to start Firmino in attack after he shook off an illness.

Fabinho is expected to line up alongside Joel Matip in the Reds’ defence but captain Jordan Henderson is an alternative option at the back for Liverpool.

Bayern, without the suspended Thomas Muller and injured defender Jerome Boateng, received a boost with Kingsley Coman fit enough to start.

The France winger scored twice and set up the winner for David Alaba as Niko Kovac’s side won 3-2 at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday but could not complete the game after taking a heavy challenge on his troublesome left ankle late on.

Captain Manuel Neuer starts in goal for Bayern after making his return from a thumb injury that kept him out of three matches against Augsburg.