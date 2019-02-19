Leonardo Bonucci reveals Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact since moving to Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci completed a stunning move back to Juventus last summer, after spending a year with rivals AC Milan. Bonucci returned to the club the same time when Cristiano Ronaldo was brought in. The Italian has since revealed what makes his teammate different from the rest.

“His intensity and his straightforward manner of playing,” said Bonucci in an interview with AS.

“He’s the first one to support the rest of the team with positive words. His manner of training is incredible, every day after training you’ll find him doing extra session in the club gymnasium. There are times when his levels of stamina are simply staggering. He’s a machine and I have great admiration for him.”

Bonucci also believes that the Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival has improved the Bianconeri, as they now look to secure their first Champions League title since the turn of the century.

“If someone like Cristiano arrives at the club, then inevitably you will improve. Our clear ambition is to win the Champions League this season and that’s something we don’t hide from,” he said.

When questioned who are among the favourites to win the competition, Bonucci pointed towards reigning champions Real Madrid, before revealing that he could’ve been playing in the iconic whites!

“Real Madrid will always be contenders but there are four or five sides who are in with a shout and I’d never underestimate the likes of Bayern Munich.

“Yes, it’s true, Madrid were after me and to be honest it’s an honour to have been linked with them. However, the call from Juventus and the desire to return home with my heart being black and white was too strong,” recalled the Italian.

For now, however, Bonucci will be preparing to face Real’s local rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.