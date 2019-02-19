UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Lyon vs Barcelona – 5 Key Battles

Barcelona are set to face Lyon at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon later tonight in the round of 16 encounter of the Champions League. This is supposed to be an easy win for the Catalans on paper but football is never played there.

With that in mind, here are the 5 key battles ahead of the game between the French outfit and the Catalan giants…

#5 Fekir vs Busquets

Nabil Fekir is the star player of Lyon. So, naturally, a lot of eyes will be on him. The Frenchman plays just behind the main striker Moussa Dembele and creates havoc for the opposition’s holding midfielder.

Tonight, he shall be up against the imperial Sergio Busquets, who is accustomed to stopping threats like the Lyon star.

#4 Luis Suarez vs Lyon defence

Luis Suarez might be in his 30s now and might not be as sharp as he once was. However, on his day, it is very hard to contain him – just ask the Real Madrid defence.

Earlier in the season, he scored a hattrick against the Galacticos and it came at a time when the fans were beginning to feel like his time at Barcelona is nearing the end. He should be up against Marcelo and Denayer, who could have a tough time stopping him.

#3 Moussa Dembele vs Pique

There are two Dembeles in this clash and both of them are talented footballers. The one that plays for Lyon is a cunning striker who always breathes on the shoulder of the defender.

While Gerard Pique has a lot of experience behind him, Dembele is really quick and the Catalan defender will have to be on his toes while defending against the former Celtic superstar.

#2 Dembele vs Ndombele

Two players with similar names, Ousmane Dembele is the other Dembele here and Ndombele is the holding midfielder for Lyon. France have a plethora of talents – seemingly with names ending in ‘bele’ – and this battle between the two is a testament to that.

Ndombele has put himself on the radar of some of Europe’s top club with his performances over the last year. He should be up against Ousmane Dembele, who is perhaps Barcelona’s most dangerous player in attack after Lionel Messi.

#1 Messi vs Mendy

Speaking of Lionel Messi, how can we have such a write-up without Lionel Messi in it? He is Barcelona’s ultimate warrior and their best player. So, tonight will be the biggest and most difficult night of Ferland Mendy’s career.

The young left-back is actually being trailed by the Catalans and this could be dubbed as somewhat of a trial match for him. Even though Barca won’t want him to have a superb game, this is the perfect opportunity for the highly talented full-back to make a name for himself at the biggest stage.

All he has to do is stop the best player in the world. No pressure!