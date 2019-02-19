UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Liverpool vs Bayern Munich – 5 key battles

With Liverpool taking on Bayern Munich at Anfield in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League 2018/19, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the key battles which may decide the course of the game.

5. Fabinho vs Robert Lewandowski

If there is one man who deserves credit for Liverpool’s rock-solid resolve in defence this season, it is none other than Virgil van Dijk. Signed for a world-record fee last summer, the Dutch international has repaid each and every penny in kind this season.

As VVd is suspended for the home leg, Fabinho is expected to deputise but the Brazilian’s best football at center back has come alongside the Dutch and not without him. Lewandowski meanwhile, is up to his usual tricks and is second in the Bundesliga top scorers chart – behind Luka Jovic.

With Van Dijk having put a halt to some of the Premier League’s most potent attackers this season, it would have been fascinating to see the English league’s best defender come up against arguably the best attacker in the Bundesliga.

Instead, Bayern will now look to prey on what will be a make-shift defence with Fabinho at the heart of it.

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Kingsley Coman

Having hit something of a brick-wall due to his injury, Liverpool’s young right-back made his much-awaited return in Liverpool’s win over Bournemouth. Indeed, the youngster’s importance to the side was highlighted by Liverpool’s wobbly performances in his absence and having returned on schedule, he will definitely be itching to start the game.

Coman, meanwhile, has taken up position on the left wing for Niko Kovac and with only a two-year difference between the two fleet-footed players, the battle between the two promises to intrigue.

3. Mohamed Salah vs David Alaba

Despite featuring centrally at times this season, Salah is expected to start from the right against Bayern at Anfield. The Egyptian has continued his scoring form this season, picking up where he left off the last year. Bayern’s Austrian stalwart Alaba, meanwhile, c0ntinues to put in consistent performances year-in-year-out and this season has been no different.

While Liverpool’s front three exchange positions with ease and fluidity, Salah is bound to come up against the defender, in what will be a clash between two of the world’s premier players in their respective positions.

2. Gini Wijnaldum vs Leon Goretzka

Having made the move from Schalke in the summer, Goretzka’s adaptation to his new surroundings has been almost immediate – settling in with ease, despite some dreadful team performances by Bayern in the early part of the season.

The midfielder sets the tempo for Niko Kovac’s side, similar to how Wijnaldum sets the pace for the Reds in midfield, meaning stopping either of them will severely dent the chances of a win for their respective side.

1. Roberto Firminho vs Mats Hummels

Perhaps the most important player in terms of implementing Jurgen Klopp’s pressing philosophy on the side, Bobby Firminho will be expected to spearhead Liverpool’s attacking trident and is likely to come up against Bayern’s first choice center-back Hummels.

The World Cup winner has plenty of experience behind him and despite under-performing like the rest of the squad at times this season, he will certainly be expected to stamp his authority over what is probably the biggest game of the season so far for Bayern.