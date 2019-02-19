Lyon president chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of Barcelona Champions League tie

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas claimed that Lionel Messi is ‘never inspired’ when he plays against his club and that Cristiano Ronaldo was a better opponent.

Lyon take on Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 in midweek and their club president had a few words to add to the Messi – Ronaldo debate in the lead up.

Speaking to Le Figaro, Aulas claimed that Lionel Messi is not the best player that Lyon have come up against and that Cristiano Ronaldo was better when he played them in 2004, when still at Manchester United.

Lyon were 2-0 up against Manchester United in that match at half time, but the English club produced a vintage, stirring comeback to level the match 2-2 in the second half with dutch forward Ruud van Nistelrooy getting both goals thanks to a pair of assists from Cristiano Ronaldo – a performance Aulas still remembers.

However, Messi has notched up three goals in his last four appearances against Lyon.

These comments from Aulas are the latest to come out of the Lyon camp focusing on Barcelona’s Argentinian wizard after their manager, Bruno Genesio, had earlier alluded to an ‘anti-Messi’ tactic that they would be looking to employ in order to thwart him.