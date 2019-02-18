Jose Mourinho gives his verdict on Manchester United vs PSG

Jose Mourinho may be done with Manchester United, but he apparently hasn’t gotten over the debacle that unraveled when he was in charge of the club.

Jose Mourinho was sacked as Manchester United manager after a hapless performance saw them downed 3-1 at Anfield in December of 2018, but has since come out to speak about player power and organizational structures in thinly veiled jabs at the club.

However, in an interview with beIN Sports, Mourinho conceded that he doesn’t watch Manchester United play after being asked what he thought of the club’s 2-0 first leg Round of 16 loss to the Paris team.

José Mourinho quand on lui demande s'il a regardé le match de United contre le PSG. [Bein] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/S6ZpjHETUj — Manchester United (@MUnitedFR) February 17, 2019

The translation, according to reddit user Sneazzy, read as follows:

Interviewer: “You watched United – PSG, what did you think of it?”

Mourinho: “No”

Interviewer: “You watched the match right?”

Mourinho: “No, it’s hard for me to watch United, I prefer watching other clubs”

Ever since Mourinho’s departure, caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reversed the club’s fortunes with 10 victories in 12 games which has seen the Red Devils claim the fourth spot on the Premier League table.

It is rumoured that the Norwegian will be given the permanent job and that the club will announce it at the end of the season.