Coman cleared to face Liverpool after ankle scare

It was feared Kingsley Coman had suffered more serious ankle ligament damage, but he will be ready to face Liverpool next week.

Bayern Munich have confirmed winger Kingsley Coman will be fit to face Liverpool following an ankle injury scare.

The France international was hurt in the closing stages of Friday’s dramatic 3-2 Bundesliga victory away to Augsburg, in which he scored twice and set up David Alaba for the winning goal.

Head coach Niko Kovac feared Coman had suffered more ligament damage, with the 22-year-old having missed most of the first three months of the season with a similar problem.

However, Bayern stated on Saturday that Coman has been cleared by medical staff for the Champions League last-16 first leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

“Good news! The doctors have given Kingsley Coman the all clear to face Liverpool on Tuesday,” the club said on Twitter.

Coman’s two goals on Friday were the first he has scored in 11 Bundesliga appearances this season.

The victory was Bayern’s third in a row in all competitions ahead of the clash with the Premier League leaders.