Champions League star requests mother to stop posting hot pictures on Instagram

Football stars often have to face media scrutiny for a number of reasons, but few would have thought that they’d have to correct their own parents publicly!

But that is exactly what happened when one too many pictures of AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo’s mother started emerging on Instagram.

Zaniolo’s mom Francesca, has a decent following on social media, and a part of it can go down to her rather questionable posts for a 41-year-old.

The racy pictures finally became too much for her 19-year-old son who was forced to comment, “Stop mum. What are you doing with your mouth like that? You’re 40!”

The news was reported by Corriere Dello Sport, and isn’t exactly surprising when you see some of what Zaniolo’s mom has been up to on Instagram.

Nonetheless, Zaniolo has been starring for Roma on the pitch, and even scored twice against Porto in the UEFA Champions League.