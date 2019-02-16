PSG star Neymar speaks on injury recovery, helping Gianluigi Buffon get Champions League title

With Paris Saint-Germain getting a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16, Neymar is hoping that he is able to come back in the next round to help the team with the European title.

The Brazilian already won once with Barcelona and is looking for his second Champions League title but missed out on the knockout-stage battle against the Red Devils.

However, the Parisians were able to take care of business and with an aggregate lead with the second leg to be played at home, things are looking good for them as they hope to advance to the quarterfinal.

And in an interview , the PSG star revealed that he’s hoping to make it back as he recovers from his metatarsal injury.

“It’s getting better,” he said.

“We have already done several treatments, some procedures in order to improve it as quickly as possible and we are happy with the progress and with how things are going.

“I can’t wait to do what I love to do the most in my life which is to play football. It’s eight to 10 weeks [recovery period] – that’s what we imagine, so I think 10 weeks at most. We have worked to accelerate the process.”

He would then speak on the procedure he goes through to try and shorten the recovery period, saying: “It’s more like a PRP treatment [platelet-rich plasma therapy]. It’s basically drawing blood, centrifuging it, distilling the good part and applying directly into the injury.”

Furthermore, he spoke about wanting to help legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon win his first Champions League title.

Neymar spoke on the 41-year-old, saying: “He is a phenomenon,” Neymar said. “It’s an honour for me to be a part of his career.

“He is a very good person – I had talked to him, and said: ‘I know you’re after a Champions [League trophy], this year I’m going to do everything I can to get it for you.’

“And when I got injured, he sent me a message which said: ‘Hey come on, get back as soon as possible because you promised!'”