Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes his team’s Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid is open and he is eager to find an away goal.
The Serie A leaders make the trip to the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday for what shapes as a blockbuster tie.
Allegri is desperate for Juve to find a breakthrough in the Spanish capital, but he is wary of Atletico, who have reached at least the Champions League quarter-finals in four of the past five seasons.
“The team is in good shape. It is a two-legged challenge against a very physical team,” he said after Friday’s 3-0 win over Frosinone.
“It is an open match, we have as much chance to go through as they do.
“The first thing we must do is score a goal in Madrid. Scoring in Madrid will be decisive for our qualification.”