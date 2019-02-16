Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos speaks on Champions League suspension

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos has vehemently denied deliberately getting a yellow card to force a suspension in the UEFA Champions League.

In their first leg battle against AFC Ajax, Ramos picked up a yellow late in the match, in the 89th minute, and will result in him missing the second leg at the Bernabeu.

After the match, sources quoted the Spaniard saying he “would be lying” if he didn’t forcefully try to get carded late in the match. It has then resulted in an investigation from UEFA who have confirmed they are looking into the matter.

As a result, the Madrid star went to social media to deny allegations and cleared the air in an interview that he was not looking to deliberately get booked but stopping play to prevent an Ajax counter-attack.

He said: “I’m very surprised about all this,” Ramos said. “I was referring to forcing the foul, a foul that was inevitable. Not to forcing the booking.”

When asked if he was aware the foul could eventually lead into a booking, Ramos responded: “Yes, but I had no choice.

“It was a very dangerous counterattack in the 88th minute, with an open match and the tie as well.

“That’s why I said that I would lie if I said I did not know that I was carrying a penalty, just as I knew that I had no other choice than to make a mistake. And that’s what I meant when I said that in football you have to make complicated decisions.

“If I had wanted to force a penalty, I could have done it in the group stage, in the match against Roma because we were already classified as first of groups and the last game, against CSKA, was inconsequential. By the way, a match in which I did not play.”