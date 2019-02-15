Real Madrid manager gave intense talk during half-time against Ajax

Despite getting the 2-1 win over AFC Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid were less-than-impressive in the first half where the Dutch heavyweights seemingly were in control.

However, in the second half, the La Liga giants were able to bounce back and get the victory, and reports have surfaced on what Madrid manager Santiago Solari shared to his players during the half-time break.

In what appeared to be an intense talk, Solari tried to unlock the team’ capabilities – and it seemed to have worked.

He reportedly said: “We’re letting them s**t on us and we can’t allow that.

“We can’t play with two or three senses; we have to play with five and look inside for the sixth.

“There are times when we play the game with intent but tonight, we also have to answer back with bite.”

He would then speak about Madrid applying pressure to keep Ajax off the ball.

“We must advance, and everyone individually must move further forward and stick to our men like they are,” he said.

“With two short combinations, we will open up areas and that can open up many possibilities for us.”