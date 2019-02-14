Former Liverpool star slams ‘disgraceful’ Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba for performance against PSG

Former Liverpool player Paul Ince didn’t hold back in his appraisal of some of Manchester United’s players on the night, as PSG coasted to an easy 2-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Paul Ince, who had previously courted headlines when he recently claimed that he could have easily replicated the job that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done at Manchester United so far, didn’t mince his words when appraising the team’s performance against Paris Saint-Germain either.

He went in particularly hard on Alexis Sanchez, while also criticizing Paul Pogba for getting sent off.

“The way Alexis Sanchez is playing at the moment is nothing short of a disgrace. His performances are a joke for the wage he gets.

“I wouldn’t begrudge his high wage, either, if I thought that he was truly putting his all in and playing well, but when you give someone that kind of money you expect a lot more,” he said, of the Chilean winger who played an largely ineffectual second half as a substitute.

However, he didn’t stop there and went on to also question the player’s future at the club;

“The fans deserve better, Ole deserves better, and so do the rest of his team.

“Maybe he has the hump because he’s not in the starting XI, but that’s hardly a surprise! He’s been hopeless, completely all over the place.

“There has to be a decision made about his future at Old Trafford, because it’s not working,” he said.

Ince, who also played for Manchester United in his career, also had a few harsh words for Paul Pogba, who got sent off for two bookable offences following a frustrating evening being shadowed by Marquinhos.

“Paul Pogba really let himself down against PSG. Just when he’s won the fans over, and he’s doing everything you expect of a top player, he goes and behaves like that.

“I know it’s because he was frustrated at the game, but also it’s because Marquinhos was too good for him, he did a real job on him.

“The first yellow card he got was pure petulance – and the second challenge should’ve been a straight red anyway. I’d say other teams will be taking notes, knowing they too can mark Pogba out of the game.

“And just like that, he’s out of the second leg. It’s stupid behaviour. He’s been a talisman under Ole, and to lose him for that game is beyond disappointing,” he said.

(Quotes R/T: The Sun)