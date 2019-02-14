Lyon boss outlines the ‘anti-Messi’ plan that his team will use to stop the Barcelona star in their Champions League match

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio speaks about how his team intends to stop Lionel Messi when they play Barcelona in their round of 16 first leg clash next week.

Lyon take on Barcelona at the Parc Olympique Lyonnaise in the first of the two legs of their round of 16 Champions League clash and the French club’s manager revealed his plan to deal with the threat of Lionel Messi.

Speaking to Le Progres, Genesio mentioned that they have to implement a collective plan to nullify Lionel Messi by squeezing him using the numbers in midfield.

“The anti-Messi plan will be rather collective, where we will all have to respond. We will have to strengthen the midfield and the pressure around Messi,” he said.

“If you do individual marking to a man like him, at some point it will make a difference. And then, there is another aspect. We must defend well, when we do not have possession of the ball.”

Messi has been in supreme form this season for Barcelona, scoring 29 goals and setting up 17 more in just 29 appearances, helping them to a comfortable six point lead on top of La Liga with just 15 games remaining.