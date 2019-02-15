Real Madrid must improve and show they have what it takes to be a champion

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League encounter between Ajax and Real Madrid started in a rather awkward way for the Galacticos. Ajax, who had lost two of their last three games, pressed the life out of Real Madrid, who couldn’t even get a touch of the ball in hosts’ half.

The Blancos made too many mistakes and lost the ball a lot of times deep in their own half. One could claim that a more killer team would have scored at least two goals in the opening 15 minutes if they were in place of Ajax.

The Dutch side were superior in all aspects of the game. Be it passing or finding the right positions during defensive transitions – they were beating Madrid everywhere. Every loose ball and clearance from the visitors found its way to the home side.

The structural balance and dynamism of Ajax was unlike anything Madrid had faced this season, even with the atrocious start they had. Ajax looked far from the team that got thrashed 6-0 at Feyenoord a few days ago.

Before half-time, the Dutch side went up but their goal was ruled out for an offside player interrupting the line of play. It might have looked like a bizarre decision at the time but according to the rules of FIFA, it was the right call.

After that, especially in the second half, Madrid woke up. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, who were both having a really poor game compared to the standard they have been playing this year, combined for the latter to score a powerful goal.

Cutting inside from the left, the former Flamengo starlet took Matthijs De Ligt out of the way before releasing the ball for Benzema at the perfect time. The former Lyon star made no mistake and pounced on the opportunity with a venomous drive that found the top left corner of the goal.

The young Brazilian lost the ball often and the experienced Frenchman misplaced passes throughout the game but even when they were playing their worst game of 2019, they still managed to team up for a goal.

This is the sign of Madrid’s champions mentality.

Apart from Sergio Ramos, every other player was dodgy throughout the game but somehow managed to score two goals and concede only the one against the Dutch giants.

This is a stark contrast from what was happening at the beginning of the season. Whenever the Galacticos played badly under Julen Lopetegui, they came out of the game with a loss.

Right now, however, they seem to be churning out wins even when they play below their standard and the game against Ajax is a perfect testament to that.

The reason why Real Madrid missed Cristiano Ronaldo was that even the Portuguese had a bad game, he would more often than not finish it with a goal or two. The Merengues had been lacking such a character but seem to have found the right man in Benzema.

Nevertheless, the Galacticos will have to improve if they are to survive this month. Some really tough fixtures are up ahead and if the Blancos want to win something by the end of the season, they will have to do better than how they did at the Johan Cruyff Arena.