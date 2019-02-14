Manchester United star suffers freak injury

Following injuries to Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester United seem to have another injury to deal with.

It appears that Alexis Sanchez is the latest to have a problem after a freak injury during the aforementioned game against PSG at Old Trafford.

Sanchez was preparing to come on for an injured Jesse Lingard, and while warming up on the sidelines, collided with a linesman on that side.

While he came on and played the second half regardless, he looked visibly out of the contest, and not all of it may have been because of poor form.

What is going with Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United?

Reports suggest the Chilean could miss the crucial FA Cup game against Chelsea as a result of the injury, and Manchester United may have to turn to others on their bench to fill in. With Lingard and Martial already missing, the problems are suddenly piling up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.