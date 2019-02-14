Karim Benzema joins elite Champions League list with goal against Ajax

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema joined an elite list of players with his goal against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

The Frenchman opened the scoring at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in the 60th minute. This was his 60th goal in Europe’s premier club competition, which made him only the fourth player to score at least 60 Champions League goals.

The other three players in the list are – Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Raul. While the Portuguese superstar leads the pack with 121 goals, Messi is second with 106 goals. Real Madrid legend Raul, on the other hand, has 71 goals in the tournament.

60 – Karim Benzema is only the 4th player to score at least 60 goals in the Champions League history 🏆 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo 121 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi 106 🇪🇸 Raúl 71 🇫🇷 Karim Benzema 60 Legends. @Benzema @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/9WzfcTzjO1 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 13, 2019

Real Madrid came out victorious from Ajax with a 2-1 scoreline to take to Santiago Bernabeu. While the hosts had a goal disallowed in the first half after VAR intervention, they came back strongly to equalize after Benzema’s goal in the 75th minute.

Hakim Ziyech’s goal, however, wasn’t the last one scored in the match as Marco Asensio scored three minutes from full-time to help Madrid take home a crucial lead.