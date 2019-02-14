Ramos to make 600th Real Madrid appearance

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will play in his 600th match for Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Ajax.

Sergio Ramos will make his 600th appearance for Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg against Ajax on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old is set to become the seventh player to reach the milestone in the club’s history.

Ramos will be one behind Fernando Hierro and Paco Gento on the list, with the top four comprising Santillana (645 games), Manuel Sanchis (710), Iker Casillas (725) and Raul (741).

Prior to the game at Johan Cruijff ArenA, the centre-back had played 414 of his Madrid matches in LaLiga, 118 in the Champions League, 45 in the Copa del Rey, 12 in the Supercopa de Espana, six in the Club World Cup and four in the UEFA Super Cup.

He has been on the winning side 394 times in all competitions, losing 108 and drawing 97.

Ramos’ most frequent opponents are Barcelona – he has played in 40 Clasicos, which is more than any other player still playing.