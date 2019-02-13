Liverpool star Sadio Mane posts picture of him and Jurgen Klopp laughing at Manchester United after their 2-0 defeat to PSG

Manchester United were swept aside at Old Trafford by an under-strength PSG side and Liverpool star Sadio Mane couldn’t wait to mock his club’s arch rivals.

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane joined former Liverpool and Manchester City player Mario Balotelli in trolling Manchester United after they suffered a 2-0 defeat to PSG in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

He first posted an Instagram story with the caption ‘Hummm’ with a screenshot of the scoreline, and followed that up with an image of him and Jurgen Klopp laughing during training.

Manchester United went down to two second half goals, the first from Presnel Kimpembe in the 53rd minute after Nemanja Matic completely switched off and failed to defend a corner and the second seven minutes later, when Kylian Mbappe side footed home from close range.

Both goals were assisted by former Manchester United player Angel Di Maria.

The scoreline means that United must now travel away to le Parc de Princes in hope of overturning a 2-0 away goal lead for the home team, in order to have any hope of progressing to the quarter finals.