Buffon: PSG made it look easy against Man United

Gianluigi Buffon was a happy man following Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 first-leg victory at Manchester United on Tuesday.
PSG outclassed United 2-0 in the opening leg of their last-16 showdown at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.
After a scoreless first half, Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe scored within seven minutes to put PSG in the box seat in pursuit of the quarter-finals.
It was United’s first defeat under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and their heaviest home loss in Europe.
Edwin van der Sar Iker Casillas Gianluigi Buffon becomes only the third goalkeeper to reach 50 clean sheets!
*group stage to final only

“We took some risks, but they allowed us to breathe when under pressure and break their attempt at pressing.
“In such a balanced tie, that is worth so much.”
Buffon was named in PSG’s starting XI and the 41-year-old became only the third keeper after Edwin van der Sar and Iker Casillas to reach 50 Champions League clean sheets.
The Italian veteran arrived from Juventus in the off-season, with the option of an extra year in the French capital.
“The contract is not a thought in my mind, to be honest,” Buffon said. “I just want to keep enjoying my football, being useful to the club and my team-mates, whether on the field or if needed off it.
“It has never been a problem for me to deal with a contract when I was 30 years old, let alone 41.”
Le théâtre des rêves
The theatre of dreams
The theatre of dreams #LAFORCE #MANUPSG pic.twitter.com/czwDPDGD8u

“I have no words. To tell the truth, I don’t realise it yet,” Kimpembe said after scoring in front of the travelling PSG fans. “I’m like in a dream and I’m going to be able to enjoy it tonight and enjoy it.”