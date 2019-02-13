Manchester United hit lowest point in history with 2-0 Champions League defeat to PSG at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s 2-0 slump to PSG at Old Trafford was the first time the team had ever lost by a margin of more than 1 goal at home in European competition according to Opta.

2 – Manchester United have lost by a margin of more than one goal at Old Trafford in European competition for the very first time in their history. Shock. #MUNPSG pic.twitter.com/aG6elitjCl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2019

Second half goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe were enough to hand Paris Saint-Germain a comfortable lead to take to the Parc de Princes as Manchester United hardly mustered a sustained spell of offence in the game.

Defending from set pieces, a weakness that has come to the fore multiple times during the course of the season, proved to be the home team’s undoing yet again as Nemanja Matic inexplicably left Presnel Kimpembe unmarked at the far post to allow the center back to volley home a Angel Di Maria corner in the 53rd minute.

Di Maria turned provider yet again 7 minutes later as he exploited the gaps left by Manchester United on the left wing as they pushed up searching for an equalizer to tee up Kylian Mbappe for the French team’s second of the night.

It was a chastening experience for Solskjaer and his charges, who suffered their first defeat in 12 games ever since Jose Mourinho was sacked in December following a 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

Incidentally, as it would turn out, it was also their heaviest defeat at Old Trafford in European competition history.