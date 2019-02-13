Former Liverpool star mocks Manchester United after their 2-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League

Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli was on hand to mock Manchester United after their 2-0 loss to Paris St-Germain at Old Trafford.

PSG sans Neymar and Edinson Cavani still proved too strong for Manchester United as goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe saw them run out comfortable 2-0 winners on the night.

At a point, PSG were so comfortable on the ball that they were keeping possession for lengthy periods of time while the Manchester United players were chasing shadows – something that didn’t escape the attention of former Manchester City and Liverpool star Mario Balotelli.

The striker, who was contracted to Liverpool for two seasons from 2014 till 2016 and before that had plied his trade in the blue half of Manchester for two and a half seasons, posted a video of PSG playing keep ball in an attempt to troll United.

To compound Manchester United’s woes they will be without Paul Pogba – who was sent off for two yellow cards – in the return leg at le Parc de Princes as they attempt to claw back a 2 away goal deficit.