Watch: Manchester United legend urges the players to make Old Trafford the ‘Theatre of Nightmares’ for PSG

Former Manchester United left back Patrice Evra is considered a legend of the club and proved just why, in a rousing inspirational speech to gee up the players and fans alike ahead of the huge Champions League game against PSG.

Partice Evra has always wore his love for United on his sleeve and it was apparent again as he delivered an inspirational speech to the players, urging them to turn Old Trafford into the Theatre of Nightmares for PSG in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

He singled out Paul Pogba, David De Gea, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as well, encouraging them to give their best on the night, before thanking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and assistant Mike Phelan for coming in and returning the Manchester United ethos to the club, after a trying spell under Jose Mourinho.

Evra then concluded the video with his trademark ‘I love this game!’ slogan.

Manchester United: Patrice Evra, your ‘favourite left-back’ has a message for you ahead of the PSG game!