The last 16 of the Champions League sees three ties between Premier League and Bundesliga clubs, including Liverpool v Bayern Munich.

Liverpool versus Bayern Munich is arguably the tie of the round in the Champions League’s last 16, but it is just one of three matches between Bundesliga and Premier League sides at this stage of the competition.

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund will go head-to-head with Tottenham, while Schalke’s January signing Rabbi Matondo will have a chance to show his old club Manchester City what they are missing.

Games between German and English giants have often produced classic matches, with the 1999 and 2012 Champions League finals among them.

Here, Omnisport picks out six of the most memorable meetings between Bundesliga and Premier League sides in Europe’s elite competitions.

Bayern Munich 1 Norwich City 2 – 19/10/1993

Jeremy Goss is perhaps an unexpected player with whom to start, but it was the Wales international who put Norwich on track for one of the most remarkable results in the club’s history. Mike Walker’s side took the lead in this UEFA Cup second round clash with a stunning Goss volley and the Canaries’ advantage was doubled by another Welshman, Mark Bowen. Although Christian Nerlinger grabbed one back for Bayern, they could not find a way to beat Bryan Gunn again. Norwich subsequently held Bayern to a 1-1 draw at home in the second leg to seal one of the great European upsets, although they were knocked out by Inter – the eventual champions – in the third round.

Manchester United 2 Bayern Munich 1 – 26/05/1999

At Camp Nou in the 1999 Champions League final, United produced one of football’s greatest ever comebacks. Mario Basler’s early goal put Bayern on track to complete the treble, but it was not to be as Alex Ferguson’s United instead achieved that feat. Bayern still led 1-0 when the game entered stoppage time, but three minutes later their dreams were shattered and their players were left in shock with many unable to rouse themselves off the pitch. First, Teddy Sheringham capitalised on the chaos caused by Peter Schmeichel going up for a corner to stab home the equaliser. And then, in the third minute of added time, another corner found Sheringham and he touched it on for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to finish.

Oh what a night, late in May in 1999, Ole scored a goal in injury time, what a feeling what a night! Favourite @ManUtd memory? #UCL pic.twitter.com/lkbu7OqfQ4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 19, 2018

Three years later at the quarter-final stage, Liverpool missed out on a last-four clash with rivals United after failing to capitalise on a 1-0 lead earned in the first leg of their tie against Bayer Leverkusen. Abel Xavier cancelled out Michael Ballack’s opener, but the Germany midfielder struck again four minutes before Dimitar Berbatov put Leverkusen ahead in the tie. Reds substitute Jari Litmanen replied to put Liverpool on track to progress on away goals, but Lucio struck late to settle a pulsating tie at the BayArena.

Manchester United 3 Bayern Munich 2 (4-4 agg) – 07/04/2010

A sensational goal by Arjen Robben earned Bayern a measure of revenge for their final defeat 11 years earlier when they knocked United out on away goals in this semi-final. United were 3-0 up before half-time and seemingly cruising into what would have been a third consecutive appearance in the Champions League final. But Ivica Olic beat Edwin van der Sar to give the Bundesliga giants hope and when Rafael da Silva was sent off early in the second half his dismissal handed the initiative to Bayern, who were then coached by future United boss Louis van Gaal. Robben’s wonderful volley saw Bayern progress, but they lost the final 2-0 to Jose Mourinho’s Inter.

Bayern Munich v Chelsea (1-1 aet, Chelsea won 4-3 on pens) – 19/05/2012

There was more Champions League heartbreak for Bayern in 2012 as Didier Drogba’s spot-kick earned Chelsea their first title in the competition – at Munich’s Allianz Arena, no less. As in 1999 Bayern had led, this time Thomas Muller giving them the advantage, but Drogba struck to send the match into extra time. During the additional 30 minutes Bayern winger Arjen Robben, formerly of the Blues, had a penalty saved by Petr Cech with the final going to spot kicks as a result. Although Manuel Neuer saved Chelsea’s first effort from Juan Mata, Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger failed to convert their efforts and Drogba stepped up to make history for Chelsea. Bayern at least made amends by beating Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in the following year’s final.

Jurgen Klopp taking on his old club provided a stunning Europa League quarter-final three years ago, with Liverpool progressing to the last four thanks to Dejan Lovren’s goal in front of the Kop in added time. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the first 10 minutes for Dortmund and although Divock Origi hit back for the Reds, Marco Reus then restored his side’s two-goal cushion. It would not be enough, though, as Philippe Coutinho, Mamadou Sakho and then Lovren struck amid a frantic atmosphere to write a fresh chapter in Liverpool’s book of famous European nights at Anfield.