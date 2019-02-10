PSG confirm Cavani hip injury ahead of Champions League trip to Man Utd

Edinson Cavani is a major doubt for Tuesday’s trip to Manchester United after Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the striker has a hip injury.

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed striker Edinson Cavani has a hip injury, but he has not been ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Manchester United.

Cavani suffered the injury in Saturday’s victory over Bordeaux, in which he scored the only goal from the penalty spot, and coach Thomas Tuchel was pessimistic about the Uruguay international’s chances of being available for the last-16 match at Old Trafford.

“There’s no good news for Edi this morning. He had some tests and there will be more to come,” Tuchel told Telefoot on Sunday.

PSG then released a short statement revealing examinations showed Cavani has a hip injury, although they gave no timescale for his recovery.

“The treatment of this injury and the length of his unavailability will depend on the evolution of the injury over the coming days,” PSG said in a medical update.

#PSGFCGB Marco Verratti: “I feel good. I’m really happy, it’s been three weeks since I last played. I worked hard to get back as soon as possible.” @TTuchelofficial

Neymar is already out of the United game and reports in France have suggested Cavani may not be ready to play in the return leg in Paris on March 6.

Although Marco Verratti played 59 minutes against Bordeaux to boost hopes he could face United after recovering from an ankle injury, PSG have been dealt a further blow.

The club announced Thomas Meunier has a concussion, with the right-back unavailable to take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as a result.

An official statement read: “Thomas Meunier’s neurological examination confirmed a light concussion. Thomas will be unavailable until his next neurological consultation at the end of the week.”

His absence will pose a further selection dilemma for Tuchel, who has been using right-back Dani Alves in midfield of late.