Muller missing Liverpool tie ‘annoying’, says Kovac

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac said it was “annoying” Thomas Muller would miss their Champions League tie against Liverpool due to suspension.

Muller was sent off against Ajax in December and will serve a two-match ban after Bayern’s appeal was rejected by UEFA on Monday.

Kovac is confident Bayern can deal with the 29-year-old’s absence for the last-16 tie, which begins at Anfield on February 19.

“I have expected it actually. A red card means you will get banned from two matches, two yellow cards are a one-match ban,” he told a news conference.

“UEFA didn’t want to lower a red card punishment to a one-match ban. Therefore, it is normal. I am happy the ban wasn’t extended.

“Missing the games against Liverpool is quite annoying for Thomas and the team, as well.

“But if he’s not able to play, someone else will. That other player will perform equally as good, so we can be successful.”

Liverpool will be without a star of their own, as defender Virgil van Dijk is banned for the first leg after picking up three yellow cards in the group stage.