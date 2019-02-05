Muller out of Liverpool tie after Bayern’s appeal fails

Despite his club’s best efforts, Thomas Muller will be suspended for Bayern Munich’s Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Thomas Muller will miss Bayern Munich’s Champions League tie against Liverpool after the club’s appeal failed to get his two-match ban overturned.

Muller was sent off in Bayern’s 3-3 Champions League draw against Ajax for a high challenge on Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico.

Bayern argued against the two-game suspension subsequently given to Muller, but it was confirmed by the Bundesliga champions on Monday that UEFA has upheld the original decision.

Muller will therefore be unavailable for both legs of the last-16 tie against the Premier League side, missing the first game at Anfield on February 19 as well as the reverse fixture in Munich on March 13.

The Germany international played in all six games for Bayern in the group stage, starting four matches and coming off the bench in the other two.

He has scored four goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances this season, with third-placed Bayern sitting seven points behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund in the table.