With Neymar sidelined, Gianluigi Buffon knows how tough the Champions League will be for Paris Saint-Germain.

Gianluigi Buffon believes the Champions League will be “dangerous” for Paris Saint-Germain without injured star Neymar.

Neymar will miss PSG’s last-16 tie against Manchester United due to a foot injury suffered last month.

Buffon, 41, is yet to win the top European club competition in his illustrious career and the PSG goalkeeper said Neymar’s absence hurt his side’s chances.

‘PSG in danger without Neymar’ – Buffon

“Every year, I always thought it could be the right year. But it is now 24 years since I am trying to win the Champions League,” he said on Saturday.

“But it’s very hard to do so. You have to be a bit lucky. Right now for us, it’s a special time because Ney got injured.

“For us, Ney is a very important player because he did unbelievable stuff for the team during the last three months.

“For us, it’s dangerous to not have him.”

Neymar scored 20 goals in 23 games in all competitions prior to his injury setback.

PSG head to Old Trafford for the first leg of their tie against United on February 12.