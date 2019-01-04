Cristiano Ronaldo agent Jorge Mendes slams Real Madrid, says they won Champions League because of him

Super agent Jorge Mendes is back at it again, as the Portuguese went after Real Madrid once more – this time highlighting that they only won the Champions League because of his client and friend Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He [Ronaldo] scored 15 Champions League goals and if Real Madrid won that trophy, it was thanks to him,” Mendes said, as is reported by Football Italia.

“He is the greatest of all time and certainly a special player.”

Mendes further heaped praise on his golden boy Ronaldo and went on to make a bold statement about who he thinks will win the Champions League this season.

“With the summer signing of Cristiano and Joao Cancelo, Juve have certainly become the main candidates to win the Champions League.

“It’d be a dream come true for Cristiano to win the Champions League with Juve, but there are many factors needed in this competition, including good luck. Over a league tournament, consistency pays off, but that’s not the case in Europe.”

Juventus won their group in the Champions League and will play Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the continental tournament.