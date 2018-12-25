UEFA Champions League reveal breakthrough XI for 2018

As everyone patiently awaits the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, the competition recently revealed their breakthrough team for 2018.

These stars are considered the young generation of players who impressed in the European competition.

Shared through their various social media sites, the competition unveiled the eleven names as follows:

Goalkeeper: Odisseas Vlachodimos, 24 (Benfica)

Defenders: Milan Škriniar, 23 (Inter Milan), Matthijs de Ligt, 19 (Ajax), Andy Robertson, 24 (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, 21 (Ajax), Houssem Aouar, 20 (Lyon), Arthur, 22 (Barcelona), Nikola Vlašić, 21 (CSKA)

Forwards: Cengiz Ünder, 21 (Roma), Hirving Lozano, 23 (PSV), Jadon Sancho, 18 (Dortmund)

Look out for these players to continue building their names in the premier European tournament.