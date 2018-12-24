Manchester United reveal huge bonus for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if they can qualify for Champions League

Manchester United got back to winning ways this past weekend as the Red Devils ran over Cardiff City 5-1 in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first game in charge of the club.

As a result, fans have been given a new lease on life and hopes of Champions League qualification have been given a major boost as United look to make the top four.

Now, it has been revealed that the club too are desperate to ensure that the Premier League giants make it to the elite European competition, and as a result, will give their manager a huge bonus if he can guide them there.

Reports suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will earn up to £2million as a bonus if he can take United to the top four and ensure Champions League qualification next season.

If United don’t qualify for the Champions League, that could result in a loss of around £40million in terms of revenue, sponsorship deals and prize money. Unthinkable as it is, United missing out on the competition truly does have catastrophic consequences.

It is a supreme incentive then for Solskjaer, who has already had a positive impact on the players and staff at Old Trafford, and under whom the team seems to have got their mojo back.