3 Lionel Messi records that Cristiano Ronaldo could break in 2019

The opulent rivalry of our times. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have shared a bond that no other pair will perhaps ever share. The duo has reigned supreme in the world of football and there is almost no chance for another rivalry like this to happen ever again.

The two are still going strong – so much that they are almost shoulder-to-shoulder racing each other in the grandest stage of them all. Such is the fierceness of this rivalry that they are pretty close to each other in a lot of aspects.

So, without further ado, here are the 3 Lionel Messi records that the Portuguese can break in 2019.

#3 Most Club World Cup final goals

This is rather a long shot but given that Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo to strengthen their Champions League ambitions, it is safe to remark that the Old Lady are favourites to win the premier competition of Europe.

And if that happens, then the former Real Madrid superstar gets a shot at the Club World Cup, where he has scored four goals in the finals of the tournament – a record shared with Messi.

As a result, should he score in the final of the 2019 Club World Cup – assuming that Juventus qualify – he becomes the highest scorer ever in the finals of the tournament, surpassing Messi.

#2 Most Champions League hattricks

This is more like a cat and mouse warfare as Lionel Messi currently has 8 Champions League hattricks to his name. Following him closely is Cristiano Ronaldo with 7 trebles in the competition.

This means that Ronaldo is always just two great games away from overtaking Messi, which is why it could happen in 2019. However, this comes with the assumption that Messi won’t be scoring another hattrick while Ronaldo scores two.

But given that Ronaldo has been unreal in the knock-outs for a while now, this could happen.

#1 Most Ballon d’Ors

The Messi-Ronaldo train was halted by Luka Modric, which means that the pair has 5 Ballon d’Ors each. No player has more than these two and 2019 could be the year when Ronaldo gets his sixth.

The Portugal captain might be 34 in February but we can’t forget that he was once 4-1 behind Messi in the Ballon d’Or race. From there, he tied it at 5-5 and could very well overtake the Argentine.

All he needs to do is win the Champions League with Juventus by being their best player.