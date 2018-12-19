Barcelona manager relieved to avoid Premier League team in UEFA Champions League

Despite being one of the favourites in the UEFA Champions League, FC Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde was honest with his thoughts of the draw.

The Catalans are set to face Lyon in the round-of-16 of the competition but Valverde spoke to reporters and revealed he was happy to avoid a particular team.

According to a report , the Barcelona gaffer was glad they avoided Premier League squad Liverpool.

He said: “We are pleased with the Round of 16 draw. We wanted to avoid a rival like Liverpool, the current runners-up in Europe.”

The Reds had to work hard to get through the knockout stages, needing a win over Napoli to see themselves through.

And while they finished as runners-up in the group stages, their run to the final in the previous year shows just how strong they are when are able to play at a planned pace.

And while Valverde was brutally honest with his assessment of the Reds, he was quick to show respect towards Lyon.

He said: “Lyon will not be easy, as they have been able to compete for top-spot in the group stages at Manchester City.”