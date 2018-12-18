Ajax players hysterical after drawing Real Madrid in Champions League

Ajax drew 2018 UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrd in the round-of-16 draw and they couldn’t be happier.

Reports revealed that the Eredivisie club were excited with the fact that they’re facing Madrid and Ajax skipper Daley Blind revealed it was euphoria as the team watched the draw.

Blind claims that Real’s recent struggles in their general form has left Ajax with a big opportunity to get a win and go deeper in the Champions League.

“They are a fantastic team but we have to trust ourselves,” Blind explained.

“We must believe we can do it because we will have a period of rest and enough time to improve,” the Dutchman revealed.

“If we look at recent games, we’ve been able to compete with a top level team like Bayern Munich, both at home and away.

“If we show the same energy, bravery and courage then we will have chances but we have be realistic.

“Madrid are the holders and have won the last three Champions League so it will certainly not be easy.

“But we want to move onto the next round and nothing is impossible.”